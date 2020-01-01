Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to 'all the brilliant and beautiful women in my life'

Jennifer Aniston has taken part in a new Instagram challenge to honour 'all the brilliant and beautiful women in my life'.

The 51-year-old actress shared a stunning black and white snap of herself for the initiative, which sees women sharing monochrome photos of themselves on the social media app using the hashtags womensupportingwomen, blackandwhitechallenge or writing 'challenge accepted'.

Aniston admitted she didn't understand what she was supposed to do, captioning the snap: "Truth be told, I don’t really understand this challengeaccepted thing…but who doesn't love good reason to support women! Soooo…. challenge accepted!"

Acknowledging the many women in her life who gave her inspiration, she wrote: "Thank you to all the brilliant and beautiful women in my life who sent the most uplifting messages today."

Aniston then pushed a message on the importance of voting in the upcoming Presidential elections, writing: "while I have you here, maybe the best way we can support other women is to REGISTER TO VOTE for the issues that affect women."

Telling fans to encourage their friends and loved ones to vote, she concluded: "The election is right around the corner, and we need to look out for each other AND love each other!" adding a string of women holding hands emojis.