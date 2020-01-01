Amber Heard: 'Johnny Depp trial was painful for me'

Amber Heard has had the final word as her ex-husband Johnny Depp's libel trial came to a close on Tuesday, revealing it was painful to relive the break-up of their relationship in a London court.

The actress issued a statement to the media on the steps of the Royal Courts of Justice in the Strand after Depp's case against The Sun newspaper concluded.

Heard spent much of last week testifying, alleging her ex was abusive towards her throughout their relationship, with Depp counter-claiming he was the victim of his ex-wife's tantrums.

Heard told the media: "I travelled to the U.K. to testify in these proceedings as a witness to assist the Court. After obtaining a restraining order in 2016 and finalising our divorce, I wanted to move on with my life."

She added, "I did not file this lawsuit and, despite its significance, I would have preferred not to be in court."

Explaining that despite details of the case being 'incredibly painful' to relive and have questioned in court, Heard said she stood by her testimony and had placed her faith in the British justice system.

"Although I did not bring this lawsuit, I am aware of the precious resources being consumed by his litigation and will be glad to see those resources re-directed back to more important legal matters already delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic," Heard continued, as she thanked her legal and support teams.

Heard also thanked the London police officers, who have "been so sensitive in ensuring my protection so that I could testify in safety," and fans, who have offered her their support during the three-week trial.