Russell Crowe discusses Unhinged character's rage issues

Russell Crowe has talked about the intricacies of portraying a rageful character in his new thriller Unhinged.



In the film, Crowe plays the part of Tom Hunter, a stalker who torments a woman following a road rage incident.



Crowe told an interview with the BBC Online that playing the character required him to stay inside a single emotional range - anger - which proved challenging.



"The singular nature of that rage, is actually a complicated thing to achieve, because you're used to coming into the room as an actor, you've got to bring your bag of tricks, the experience, all these different things to play complicated people and spread this gigantic tapestry up," the Gladiator actor said.



He continued: "With this guy, you don't get the opportunity to use any of those parts of you, that humanity, that sense of humour, charm."



The part tapped into a wave of increasingly widespread anger, he added: "I started to realise this type of rage is happening continuously all over the place, that seems to be a place we've arrived at in Western society."



Musing: "For our example it's a guy using a car as a weapon, but it's also people stepping into places of worship, schools, nightclubs, and opening fire," Crowe told the interviewer this societal theme was one reason he accepted the role.



"That's why it became clear to me that the movie was saying something much more important," he stated.



Unhinged is due for release on 31 July.