Fred Willard and Lynn Shelton earn posthumous Emmy nods

Comedy favourite Fred Willard and director Lynn Shelton have both scored posthumous nominations for the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards.



The Best In Show star picked up his fifth Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series nod for his performance on hit sitcom Modern Family, in which he portrayed Frank Dunphy.



Willard, who died in May aged 86, also landed a nomination for the same role back in 2010.



Meanwhile, Shelton, who also passed away in May, aged 54, was recognised for her work on Hulu drama series Little Fires Everywhere, landing her first-ever Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special for the show finale, Find A Way.



Following the news, her parents, Wendy Roedell and David 'Mac' Shelton, issued a statement expressing their thanks to members of the Television Academy, the body behind the Emmys.



"That Lynn is honored by the Television Academy is not only a tribute to her accomplishments as a director but her style of directing," the statement read. "Always in control but kind-hearted. Making the final decisions but always soliciting input from her colleagues. Colleagues, yes, that is how she regarded everyone on the set, from grips and gaffers and set and costume designers to the director of photography and the actors.



"This is an honor for the ultimate collaborationist who knew that she would produce her best if she teased the best out of her teammates."



Little Fires Everywhere, based on the book of the same name by Celeste Ng, was also shortlisted for a number of other awards, including Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Kerry Washington.



The winners will be unveiled during a ceremony on 20 September, when Jimmy Kimmel will serve as event host.