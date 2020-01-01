Daisy Ridley sails to her own love island for new podcast drama series

Daisy Ridley has signed on to play a reality TV contestant in a new podcast series..

The Star Wars actress was quick to sign up for the new Audible audio project, Islanders, in which she'll play a nobody who finds fame and fantasy on a dating show.

The series has been written by Elinor Cook, who helped script the third season of TV drama Killing Eve.

Daisy, who recorded her scenes remotely from her London home during the coronavirus lockdown, loved the idea of having her own "Love Island" to work on, telling Deadline: "Coming from a group working environment, it's very rare to have to perform a piece, uninterrupted, but I found the creative process to be challenging and rewarding in equal measure.

"Elinor's writing is beautiful, and she manages to convey incredible depth, even through the facade of a constructed reality TV show. I feel really lucky I was able to explore this piece with Elinor and the Audible team."

Islanders will launch on 10 September.