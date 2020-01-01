Tom Holland goes public with rumoured new romance

British actor Tom Holland appears to be going public with his new romance after sharing a photo of his rumoured love interest on social media.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star, 24, was first linked to actress Nadia Parkes in May, when reports suggested the couple had been quietly dating for several months.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair had even decided to isolate together in London during the coronavirus lockdown, and on Monday, Holland seemingly confirmed the relationship by uploading the first snap of Parkes on his Instagram page.

In the captionless post, Parkes is featured wearing a mask and holding her iPhone as she stands on the roadside with a huge cloud moving in overhead, blocking out the sun.

The Doctor Who actress, also 24, later shared two photos of her own from the day out, as she wore the same cropped T-shirt and jeans ensemble, prompting some followers to inquire whether they had also been taken by Holland, who 'liked' the shots.

The young stars are said to have been introduced by mutual pals Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner prior to their wedding last year . Jonas and Turner recently welcomed their first child, becoming parents to a daughter named Willa last week.