Vinnie Jones slams Brett Ratner for 'dissolving' his X-Men role

Vinnie Jones has slammed director Brett Ratner for "dissolving" his role in X-Men: The Last Stand.



The British soccer player-turned-actor played Juggernaut in the 2006 comic book adaptation, alongside Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, and Halle Berry.



In a new interview, he expressed his frustration over feeling useless as his character was "dissolved" by the filmmaker.



"I loved the role, but I basically got mugged off," he told ComicBookMovie. "Matthew Vaughn signed me up, and it was a great role and a great script, and Juggernaut was a great character. I signed up for three of them, and that will show you how serious I was about it.



"Brett Ratner basically dissolved the character. I was in my f**king trailer half the time. It's one of the most disappointing jobs I've been on as far as, you know, 'What am I doing here?'"



Vaughn was originally tapped to direct the third X-Men movie, but exited the project, leaving Ratner to step in to helm the blockbuster, a move which the Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels star claimed significantly diminished Juggernaut's screen time.



"It wasn't the same Juggernaut as I signed on for. They took his storyline away, they'd taken his character away, his dialogue. I had two big meetings with Brett about it, and he said, 'Yeah, yeah, it's coming. They're writing stuff for you as we speak' and it never f**king happened," the 55-year-old explained, adding that he was angry that the director had let down X-Men fans.



"Disappointment wise, that was probably one of the biggest. The Juggernaut you saw was not the Juggernaut I signed on for with Matthew Vaughn, I'll tell you that now. It upset me," Vinnie added.