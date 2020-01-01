Millie Bobby Brown to star as con artist in new Netflix thriller

Millie Bobby Brown has signed up to play a bisexual con artist in an upcoming Netflix thriller.

The Stranger Things actress will star in an adaptation of author Tess Sharpe's young adult novel The Girls I've Been, and will also produce the project alongside Jason Bateman, according to Deadline.

Leading lady Brown plays con artist Nora, who must use her manipulative ways to get herself, her secret girlfriend and ex-boyfriend out of a scary situation when they're taken hostage at a bank by two robbers.

The Girls I've Been, described as twisty thriller, is set to be published by Penguin Random House early next year.

Bateman, who stars in the critically-acclaimed Netflix series Ozark, will produce with Brown under his Aggregate Films banner, along with Michael Costigan.

While a director or writer has yet to be confirmed for the project, the film is to be released on the streaming service next year.

Brown is currently waiting for the fourth season of Stranger Things to resume filming, as it was put on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And her upcoming movie Enola Holmes, which sees her play Sherlock Holmes' intrepid younger sister alongside Henry Cavill as the super sleuth and Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes, will debut on Netflix in September.

According to Collider, the 16-year-old is also developing drama A Time Lost for the streaming giant with her sister Paige Brown.