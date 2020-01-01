David Arquette's love of wrestling cost him big Hollywood career

David Arquette's love of wrestling robbed him of his chance to become a Hollywood superstar.

In new Disney+ documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette, the Scream star's current wife, Christina McLarty Arquette, and his ex, Courteney Cox, reflect on the actor's career and how he could have become a big name if wrestling hadn't become such a huge passion.

Christina recalled David being on the front cover of Vanity Fair with stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew McConaughey, but a series of bad film choices and his wrestling passion cost him the chance of becoming a big Hollywood star.

"At the start of David's career there was so much promise," she said. "He was playing sophisticated roles and he was on this really good trajectory. Then in the late '90s he was on the cover of the Hollywood edition of Vanity Fair with that elite group of movie stars... Those guys have all gone on to be the biggest movie stars in the world, and I think David had a lot of sadness around (the fact) that he could've been that.

"But instead, he went on to do the Scream movies and he kind of became typecast as a goofball and that's what everyone remembers - the cop from Scream. It was also around the time in his life that things started getting weird and being in the wrestling world was kind of that last straw. People did not get it. They thought he was crazy and it really hurt his career."

In the new film, which hits the Disney+ streaming platform next month, David insisted he still wants to be taken seriously without giving up his love for wrestling: "Hollywood doesn't take me seriously and the media thinks I'm a bit of a joke. A lot of these people haven't seen what I can do in the ring."

Elsewhere, Courteney admitted feeling embarrassed to attend wrestling matches with him as her career was taking off on Friends.

"It was a lot to handle to see David at this point, where I was on Friends and everything was feeling pretty good with our careers and all of a sudden he wants to start wrestling," she stated. "He was going to wrestling matches and he was loud and it was kind of insane. I remember feeling embarrassed because there's nothing small about the way he embraced wrestling."