Tiffany Haddish: 'Racism makes me hesitant about having kids'

Tiffany Haddish is hesitant to have children because she fears they would be "hunted or killed".

The 40-year-old actress appeared on basketball player Carmelo Anthony's wine show What's In Your Glass? on Monday and explained how racism is affecting her plans for the future.

"I'm a little older now and people are always asking when I'm gonna have some babies," she said. "There's a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses like, 'Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that.'

"But really, it's like, I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me...knowing that they're gonna be hunted or killed?"

Getting emotional, the Girls Trip star, who is rumoured to be dating rapper/actor Common, added: "Like, why would I put someone through that?"

Tiffany, who has made a name for herself as an outspoken advocate for racial equality as well as a popular actress, continued to explain that "white people don't have to think about that".

"It's time to talk about that, and how we have to come together as a community and work as a unit - and maybe we don't all agree on the same things, but we need to just find some common ground and move forward as human beings," she explained. "We're all trying to figure out, how do you fix this? How do you stop this? And I think we have to figure out how to change people's hearts, and that's what I've been trying to do my whole career."