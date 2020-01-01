Kate Beckinsale receives live rabbit as birthday gift from anonymous sender

Kate Beckinsale was left confused and upset after receiving the surprise gift of a pet rabbit from an anonymous sender for her birthday on Tuesday.

After the Underworld star turned 47 on Sunday, she took to Instagram to detail the strange occurrence, as she asked, "What the f**k is going on?," and pleaded with fans to "never send an unsolicited pet to someone’s house".

“PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE however much someone loves animals please never send an unsolicited pet to someone’s house, especially anonymously and especially on a boiling hot day where it could have been left outside to roast to death," she captioned the clip, showing her looking on in disbelief at the animal in its new enclosure.

"We have found a loving home for Marvel without cats but it was quite a shock and I think pretty unsettling for Marvel (the rabbit) too," she continued. "Appreciate so much the good wishes but please please don’t send anyone an animal as a present or a joke or really at all."

The gift didn't ruin Kate's day, however, as she also logged on to social media to exchange loved-up messages with her new boyfriend, Goody Grace.

Upon sharing a clip of herself dancing to (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, in which she recreated the iconic lift from Dirty Dancing with her cat, her 23-year-old beau commented: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY I LOVE YOU."

Kate responded: “I love you.”

The pair's public declaration of love comes months after they were first spotted holding hands together in April.