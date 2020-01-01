NEWS Pose stars Indya Moore and Angelica Ross address Emmy Awards snubs Newsdesk Share with :





Indya Moore and Angelica Ross took to social media on Tuesday to address being snubbed in the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations.



While Pose, which has the largest cast of transgender actors to ever appear as series regulars in a scripted television programme, landed several technical nominations, and Billy Porter secured a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor, none of the transgender cast was recognised.



After the shortlist was read out on Tuesday, fans of the show shared their outrage at the snubs on social media, and now two of its stars have addressed the uproar.



"I didn't invent the academy or any of the award shows," Indya wrote on Twitter. "If they think my work is unworthy Chile that's just that. ... Imagine if we depended on cis ppl (cisgender people) to validate anything about us."



Meanwhile, Angelica was more emotional during an Instagram Live broadcast, as she explained that her tears were "not about an award or nominees" but more about a bigger issue.



"Ultimately, I need you to understand that I am so tired," she shared. "Because those of you that know me know that I'm not just working in front of the screen or behind the lens or whatever. I'm working around the clock to get our society to value trans lives and Black trans lives. And listen, I feel what I feel because I feel like there is nothing we can do."



Watchmen and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel lead the full 2020 Primetime Emmys nominations list with 26 and 20 nods, respectively. The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented on 20 September, with Jimmy Kimmel as the host.



Meanwhile, the Creative Arts Emmys, which will honour technical and costuming merit, will be presented at a virtual event taking place over several nights in September.