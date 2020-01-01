Issa Rae and Jordan Peele join forces on Sinkhole

Issa Rae and Jordan Peele have announced they will team up to co-produce a new genre film called Sinkhole.

Deadline has reported that Universal swung a low-seven-figure deal to win the project, outbidding 10 other studios. Peele has a strong first-look deal with Universal, having worked with the studio to release his 2017 critically acclaimed hit Get Out.

Said to deal with questions of women's perfectionism and identity, Sinkhole's screenplay is based on a short story by Leyna Krow, who has signed on to executive-produce. In Krow's story, a family moves into a home with a sinkhole in the backyard and discover it can fix broken things.

It is speculated that the film will be a star vehicle for Rae, who put herself on the map with HBO comedy-drama series Insecure, nominated for eight Emmy Awards as of yesterday's announcement.

Rae has also recently starred in the romantic drama The Photograph, as well as alongside Kumail Nanjiani in Netflix film The Lovebirds.

Rae will produce Sinkhole under the banner of Issa Rae Productions, along with Montrel McKay and Sara Rastogi, while Peele and Win Rosenfeld will produce for their Monkeypaw Productions, represented by CAA (Creative Artists Agency) and Morris Yorn.