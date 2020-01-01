NEWS Jaden Smith suffering from anxiety Newsdesk Share with :





Jaden Smith deals with his anxiety by talking about it with people.



The 22-year-old, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has forged a successful acting and music career, and is currently working on his third album.



Talking about the stresses and strains of life, he revealed in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe that he can sometimes suffer from bouts of anxiety.



"The anxiety is going through the roof for everybody, and it's crazy. And I never really knew what anxiety was until recently, either," he said. "I'm just stressed about everything, and it's really crazy. It doesn't happen to me too much, but when it does, it happens. It's very strong... Sometimes it's work-related, and then sometimes, you can really see that it's that true, genuine anxiety, where it's just like anything and everything."



He added: "Talking about it with people is the best way to get over it."



In his chat with Zane, the star touched on how the Covid-19 pandemic has also affected people's mental health.



"We're all being aware of the different mental health issues in the world right now, because we're all being isolated with ourselves, so we are very much so being confronted with our thoughts," he shared. "Some people are okay with that, and some people aren't."



As well as his music, Jaden has a role in upcoming film Life in a Year, alongside Nia Long, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Cara Delevingne.