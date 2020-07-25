Rebel Wilson reveals new slimline figure after sharing bikini snap

Rebel Wilson updated fans with her ongoing weight loss journey by sharing a stunning bikini snap on social media.The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the photo, which showed her relaxing in a hot tub in her back garden while wearing a green two-piece and a baseball cap.She simply captioned the shot with two winking eye emojis, however eagle-eyed fans posted that she had originally wrote alongside the picture: "Hot Tub Fine Machine. ps reminding you I have TWO university degrees."The Pitch Perfect star has been sharing her weight loss journey with her 8.1 million followers on Instagram, regularly posting photos of her workout sessions.Earlier this month, she shared a series of snaps from a clifftop hike in Australia with her personal trainer, in which she said she was "closer each day" to her goal.Back in January, Rebel told her fans that losing weight was just one of her targets this year, and called 2020 her "Year of Health"."I’ll be honest with you guys – with my 'Year of Health' mission I’m trying to get to 75kg's and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year!" she wrote on Instagram. "Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks – but I’m working hard.”According to Good Housekeeping magazine, the Bridesmaids star has been following the Mayr Method Diet, which involves a fasting detox, and requires followers to chew their food more than 40 times.