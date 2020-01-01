Seth Rogen and Luca Guadagnino team up for Scotty Bowers biopic

Seth Rogen and Luca Guadagnino have teamed up for a Scotty Bowers biopic.

The Call Me by Your Name director will helm the project, while the Knocked Up star will write the script, alongside longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg, according to Deadline.

The as-yet-untitled movie is based on the 2017 documentary Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood by Matt Tyrnauer, which focused on Bowers' time spent as a male hustler and liaison arranger for Hollywood movie stars from the 1940s until the 1980s.

Tyrnauer will also serve as producer, alongside Rogen, Goldberg and Corey Reeser, with Richard Ruiz as executive producer.

World War II veteran Bowers, who fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima, released his memoirs Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars in 2012, which documented his time as a bisexual male hustler and revealed his alleged pimp sideline of arranging dates for Hollywood stars, including Katharine Hepburn, Bette Davis and Rock Hudson.

Bowers reportedly helped keep the secrets of big name stars – both straight and gay – who were bound by morality clauses in their studio contracts back in the 1950s, and once claimed he had he slept with former FBI director J. Edgar Hoover.

A character based on Bowers during the heyday of his operation is portrayed by Dylan McDermott in Ryan Murphy’s miniseries Hollywood.

He passed away from natural causes last year at the age of 96.

Rogen's next project is comedy An American Pickle, in which he stars as a man searching for his family after being brined in a vat of pickles for 100 years.