Jimmy Kimmel confirms Emmy Awards will be virtual amid ongoing pandemic

Jimmy Kimmel has confirmed the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards will be taking place virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The presenter, who is set to host the awards ceremony on 20 September, has written a letter to nominees explaining that Covid-19 is preventing them from holding the Emmys as they had originally planned.

"As you've probably guessed, we're not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th," Kimmel wrote in the letter, obtained by Variety. "This year, it's still going to be TV industry's biggest night out... but we'll come to you!"

He stated that show organisers are in the process of "assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with... you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice."

As for the dress code for the evening, Kimmel explained that it's "come as you are, but make an effort!"

"If you want to be in formal wear, we'd love that, but equally if you're in the U.K. and it's 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pyjamas and record from your bed!" the letter continued. "We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort - where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc."

Producers are currently working out the specifics of the awards ceremony, such as whether or not winners will be notified ahead of the evening's broadcast.

However, representatives for ABC and the Television Academy said in a statement: "As ABC and the Television Academy continue to formulate plans for the Emmys telecast, producers have taken the proactive step of reaching out to some nominees now to inform them of our intent to deliver a live show that is both celebratory and safe. We look forward to sharing information with you in the weeks ahead, as we solidify our plans for TV's biggest night."

The Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday, with Watchmen leading the way with 26 nods.