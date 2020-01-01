NEWS Ellen DeGeneres 'sorry' for 'toxic' workplace experiences Newsdesk Share with :





TV talk show titan Ellen DeGeneres has broken her silence to apologise amid multiple allegations of workplace misconduct.



Days after WarnerMedia bosses ordered a formal inquiry into complaints from staff members past and present about their treatment behind the scenes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the comedian herself has spoken out to address the controversy.



In a memo sent to show staff and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, the Finding Dory star expressed disappointment in learning about the accusations of the 'toxic' workplace, noting the irony of her 'be kind to each other' mantra.



"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness - no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect," she wrote.

Lamenting, "Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case," DeGeneres apologised.



"For that, I am sorry," she said, "Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."



DeGeneres vowed to work with WarnerMedia chiefs to correct the issues raised, which included claims of intimidation and racism. According to The Hollywood Reporter, officials plan to overhaul the show's staff and replace co-executive producer Ed Glavin.



"As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't," Ellen shared.



"That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again," DeGeneres added.