Demi Moore 'changed herself' for each of her three marriages

Demi Moore has opened up on her views of marriage as a 'process of learning to love yourself'.



The 57-year-old actress has been married three times - firstly to musician Freddy Moore from 1981 to 1985, then to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000, and finally to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013.



Speaking on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show, the Striptease star explained how she 'changed herself' in each of her marriages.



"I think it’s a process of, you know, not to sound cliche, but it’s really a process of learning to love yourself,” she reflected, “Accepting who you are just as you are."



Telling listeners: "For me, I had changed myself so many times over and over to fit what I thought somebody else wanted," Demi was thoughtful about why she felt the need to alter herself as a woman: "It’s that idea that we’re kind of conditioned to work towards being desired, but we’re not supposed to have desires of our own."



Although she commended working through difficulties in a relationship when the pair are 'really honouring the love' that brought them together, Demi insisted: "You can’t do that really without the love and acceptance of yourself."



The actress also spoke openly about her marriages in her memoir Inside Out, which is out now.