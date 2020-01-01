Ron Howard developing scripts for Willow sequel series

Ron Howard has commenced work on a series follow up to his 1988 dark fantasy film Willow.

Despite it being over 30 years since he made the movie, Howard told Andy Cohen on his Radio Andy Sirius XM show that a sequel is now in 'active development'.

The update comes after rumours that Howard was in talks to direct a sequel TV series for streaming service Disney+.

Elaborating that: "I was in a two-hour story meeting last night", Howard explained the film's creative process.

"The writer Jon Kasdan is leading the charge, they have a great group of writers and it's in very active development," he described.

Howard also indicated the new series would be a continuation of the original's fantasy world, rather than a reboot of it, and that the film's star, Warwick Davis would reprise his role as lead character Willow Ufgood.

Since its first release, Willow has become a slow-burning cult classic. Produced by George Lucas, the film tells the story of a reluctant farmer, who becomes roped into a quest to shield a baby from a tyrannical queen.

Although he admitted that producers are yet to "get through the season and budget," and that the series has not yet been green-lighted, Howard reported that work on the show's scripts 'are going great'.