Naya Rivera laid to rest

Naya Rivera has been laid to rest after drowning in California's Lake Piru earlier this month.



The Glee star disappeared on 8 July after taking her four-year-old son Josey Dorsey on a boat ride.



Her body was recovered following an extensive police search on 13 July, and now it's been revealed a burial was held at the famous Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on 24 July, according to the details recorded on her death certificate.



The paperwork, obtained by People.com, also lists her cause of death as "drowning" and notes she died within "minutes".



No other significant health conditions were found to have contributed to her passing.



The actress was 33 years old.



Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Netflix will air an episode of Sugar Rush starring Naya. The star made an appearance as a guest judge on the third season of the baking show, alongside Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo. The episode, which will be released today, was filmed in Los Angeles in February and is believed to be the last thing Naya worked on before the Covid-19 lockdown.