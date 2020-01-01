Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to pay tabloid's legal fees

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will pay around £67,000 in legal fees for Britain's Mail on Sunday publishers after losing an early round in her court fight.

The wife of Prince Harry is suing Associated Newspapers bosses after the contents of a "private and confidential" handwritten note she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018 were published in the weekend newspaper.

Meghan is seeking damages for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement, and breach of the Data Protection Act, but she lost the first stage of the legal battle in May, after British High Court judge Mr. Justice Warby struck out parts of the case, in which she claimed Associated Newspapers staff acted "dishonestly" by quoting only passages of the letter, while "deliberately stirring up" the family drama.

As a result, Meghan has agreed to pay the defendant's costs for the virtual hearing, according to a court filing last week.

The news emerges as the 38 year old continues to fight to keep secret the identities of five friends who participated in a 2018 interview with People magazine, defending Meghan regarding her correspondence with her dad, which had been reported about in the tabloids but not yet published.

Lawyers for the Mail insist the Duchess' supporters should be named because it was the People chat which led to the excerpts being made public.

Hitting back at the argument, Meghan's lawyer Justin Rushbrooke insisted revealing those names would be "an unacceptably high price" for the Duchess: "These were confidential sources who gave the interviews on condition of anonymity," Rushbrooke wrote in a court submission on Wednesday.

A ruling is set to be issued in writing at a later date.