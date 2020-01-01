Amy Adams to play woman who thinks she's turning into a dog in new movie

Amy Adams is set to portray a woman who thinks she's turning into a dog in her next movie.

The Oscar nominee has been tapped to star as a stay-at-home mother with an unusual predicament in the movie adaptation of Rachel Yoder's upcoming debut novel Nightb**ch, which is set to be published by Doubleday in summer 2021, according to Deadline.

A synopsis of the novel, posted on Yoder's website, reads: "An unnamed woman and former artist, thrust into stay-at-home domesticity after the birth of her son, becomes worried she's turning into a dog.

"The mother is forced to contend with the very real physical manifestations of her solitary anxiety, with only her two-year-old son for company. As her symptoms intensify, she struggles to keep her alter-canine-identity secret. Finally jolted to action after an impulsive and disastrous encounter with the family cat, she seeks a cure for her condition in an herbal multi-level marketing scheme, a group of mommies all inexplicably named Jen, and Wanda White, a mysterious academic specialising in 'mythical ethnography.'"

Adams will also produce with Stacy O'Neil via their Bond Group Entertainment banner, alongside executive producers Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Sammy Scher for Annapurna Pictures. Annapurna won an auction and landed the rights to Yoder's book with the intention of developing it as a star vehicle for Adams, who has worked with the company four times before - on The Master, Her, American Hustle, and Vice, three of which landed her an Oscar nomination.

Yoder will write the screenplay and executive produce, while a director is yet to be announced. It is not known when production will begin on the project.

Adams will next be seen in Ron Howard's Hillbilly Elegy and in Joe Wright's long-delayed movie adaptation of A.J. Finn's novel The Woman in the Window.