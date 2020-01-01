Andrew Scott hospitalised for 'minor' operation

Andrew Scott has been hospitalised to undergo a "minor" surgical procedure.

Officials at London's The Old Vic theatre announced the news on social media, revealing the Fleabag star's undisclosed medical issue had forced them to postpone the livestream of Stephen Beresford's new one-man play, Three Kings, in which Scott stars.

"We are sorry to let you know that Andrew Scott is now in hospital to undergo minor surgery," theatre representatives posted on Twitter on Thursday.

"The issue isn't serious (or COVID-19 related) and we are expecting Andrew to have a speedy recovery," they added. "He sends his love and apologies and says he'll see everyone next week."

The play, directed by The Old Vic's artistic director Matthew Warchus, focuses on "fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships". The production is being streamed live from the stage to an empty auditorium for just five performances, as part of the ticketed Old Vic: In Camera line-up.

The Sherlock actor was due to perform between 29 July to 1 August. The remaining performances have been rescheduled and will now take place from 7 August.

The Irish actor has yet to personally address his medical emergency.

The news emerges two days after he scored an Emmy Award nomination for his guest role in the Black Mirror episode Smithereens.