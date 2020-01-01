KJ Apa gets two metal stitches in his head after suffering on-set injury

KJ Apa shared a gory snap on social media after he ended up getting two metal stitches in his head.

The 23-year-old actor, best known for his role as Archie Andrews in U.S. TV show Riverdale, posted two pictures to his Instagram page as he hinted at the injury, which he said happened while filming his new movie.

One picture showed him holding up his T-shirt, the collar of which was covered in blood, while the other showed him with a woman who appeared to be giving him the stitches, with Apa captioning them "Stunts".

Later, Apa took to his Instagram Story to reveal more to his followers, explaining: "I split my head open yesterday. I don’t know if you guys can see that, but I have two stitches in there – metal stitches."

He's currently in the middle of filming his new movie Songbird, a thriller set around a worldwide pandemic, in which he stars alongside Sofia Carson and Demi Moore as a delivery man with a rare immunity to a mystery disease.

While the New Zealand-born star didn't go into further detail about how exactly the injury had occurred, it happened less than a month after the accident-prone actor got a shard of metal stuck in his eye and had to remove it himself.

He was reduced to tears during the incident, which he documented in a two-minute clip on social media, showing him enlisting the help of celebrity hairstylist friend Jason Schneidman to help remove the metal.