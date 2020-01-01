Anthony Mackie wants Marvel to do more for racial equality

Anthony Mackie has called for Marvel to do more in the fight for racial equality.

The 41-year-old actor, who has starred in seven Marvel movies as Sam Wilson/Falcon, previously called out the studio for the lack of diversity on movie sets and has now criticised them - and others - for not doing enough.

"I'll say this: I don't think what's happening is a racism problem. I think it's an unawareness problem," Mackie told Fatherly in a new interview. "With Marvel, I really think with most companies, they feel like they're doing what they should be doing. In no way, shape, or form, is it enough.

"My big thing is, put your money where your mouth is... You can't cast a Black dude as one of your main superheroes and not expect him to have that conversation. It's just in my DNA to have that conversation."

While he acknowledged his appreciation for starring in several Marvel blockbusters and even landing his own Disney+ spin-off show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with co-star Sebastian Stan, Mackie said he feels it's down to him to ensure Marvel is diverse.

"It's a huge opportunity for me to be part of the Marvel universe so it's my job to make sure the Marvel universe is as good as it can be," he added.

Back in June, he criticised the studio for failing to have a diverse and inclusive crew behind the camera.

"It really bothered me that I've done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white," he shared.