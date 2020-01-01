Keanu Reeves heaps praise on Constantine co-stars

Keanu Reeves loved starring alongside Rachel Weisz, Tilda Swinton and Shia LaBeouf in his hit 2005 movie Constantine.

The actor played the titular character in the comic book adaptation, which followed the cynical occult detective as he seeks salvation from eternal damnation while trying to solve a mysterious murder.

In the supernatural thriller, directed by Francis Lawrence, Swedish actor Peter Stormare played the villain Lucifer Morningstar, with Swinton as the androgynous Archangel Gabriel, his second-in-command who is determined to unleash Hell on Earth.

And in a panel talk to discuss the cult classic as part of Comic-Con@Home, Reeves confessed he is still overjoyed he had the opportunity to work with such a star-studded cast.

"Throwing down with Peter Stormare as I'm bleeding out and he's leaning into me and lighting my cigarette. Or throwing down with Tilda Swinton as she's choking me, (saying) 'Hello, John,' with her foot on my throat," he shared.

Weisz portrayed troubled police officer Angela Dodson, who enlists the help of Constantine to investigate the apparent suicide of her twin sister, LaBeouf portrayed the detective's driver, while Djimon Hounsou appeared as former witch doctor Papa Midnite.

"It was my second time working with (Rachel), so we had a shorthand. Working with Shia LaBeouf and his dying scene. Working with Djimon Hounsou, I love that moment when he starts to pray and Constantine's like, 'Ugh'... The cast!" Reeves exclaimed.

Elsewhere during the Q&A, producer Akiva Goldsman said he and director Lawrence would make a sequel in a heartbeat.

"Boy, we wanted to. We wanted to make a hard R sequel. I think we'd probably make it tomorrow," Goldsman explained. "We've talked about it and we've had ideas."