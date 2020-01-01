Brie Larson impresses fans with Taylor Swift cover

Brie Larson wowed fans with a cover of Taylor Swift's new song The 1.

The Oscar winner has continued to flaunt her vocal talent on social media with a stirring rendition of the opening track from Swift's new album Folklore, which she uploaded to Instagram on Thursday.

"This cover of 'the 1' by @taylorswift13 is dedicated to my forever Swiftie friend, Jessie," the actress wrote alongside the one-minute clip of her playing the first verse and chorus on the guitar.

"My favorite actress singing a song by my favorite singer... I have been blessed," wrote one fan, while another gushed of the performance, "Please cover this entire album."

"A queen covering a queen," a third user quipped, as another demanded a full-blown career in music, asking the star: "When’s your album out?"

It's not Brie's first musical performance on social media - the Captain Marvel actress has previously shared covers of Ariana Grande's Be Alright, My Everything, God Is a Woman, and 7 Rings.