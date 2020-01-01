Cameron Diaz marks TikTok debut with wine drinking challenge

Cameron Diaz launched herself onto the TikTok app by taking part in a clever wine drinking challenge.

The Shrek actress marked her online debut on Thursday with a video that sees the star drinking from a glass of her organic wine brand Avaline, which she launched earlier this year with partner Katherine Power, who also appears in the clip.

In the video, Katherine sits with her back to Cameron, holding the wine glass in her mouth, and as she leans backwards towards her pal, the mum-of-one leans forward to polish off the tasty beverage inside.

"Made my first TikTok ya’ll (sic)," Cameron captioned her post, inviting fans to take part in the popular #WineChallenge: "Who’s up next?!?!".

The star ventured into the world of TikTok just months after welcoming daughter Raddix with her husband Benji Madden last December, with Cameron recently revealing she is grateful for the way the coronavirus lockdown has impacted her new family.

"Before, my baby was an excuse to stay home. Now I don't have to make that excuse," she joked on a recent Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance. "The best part of having to stay within our little bubble with this Covid situation is that her dad, my husband Benji, he gets to be home."

"We're just having a lot of gratitude for that and yeah, it's pretty wild," she added.