Edgar Wright is 'proud' Sparks are trusting him to tell their story

The 46-year-old filmmaker - who has worked on the likes of 'Shaun of the Dead' and 'Hot Fuzz' as well as music videos for The Bluetones and Mint Royale - is at the helm for the group's upcoming untitled film having grown up a lifelong fan since he was five years old.



Opening up on the project, he told Classic Pop magazine: "Ron and Russell [Mael] don't always like to look back, but I put it to them that this film would be making the case for them as one of the greats.



"They said they had resisted career documentaries so far, as they were waiting for someone they really trusted to come along.



"I'm pleased and proud that they thought I was the guy."



Edgar hasn't revealed the documentary title just yet, although he admitted he settled on the name "quite quickly".



He added: "The title hasn't been revealed yet, but it came to me quite quickly, and the fact that's it's a sentence that bemuses and annoys them is just perfect and quite Sparksian. I can't wait for people to see it."



Brothers Ron and Russell haven't even been told yet, but the latter has his own ideas about what direction Edgar should go in.



With a nod towards the way people have started referring to the project, he quipped: "We haven't officially heard what the title is. The title 'Sparks Brothers' has been floated around.



"In the press, it's always been 'The Untitled Edgar Wright Sparks Documentary' and I think I'd prefer that.



"We'll see about a title once we've spoken officially."