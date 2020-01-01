NEWS Jesy Nelson: 'I'm the toughest judge on new reality show' Newsdesk Share with :





Jesy Nelson is the toughest member of Little Mix when it comes to judging the contestants on the band's upcoming reality show.



The Little Mix star joined hosts Rochelle Humes and Dermot O'Leary on British TV show This Morning from her home in Essex for a Zoom chat, and spoke about the group's eagerly anticipated talent show, Little Mix: The Search.



The Black Magic hitmaker explained: "I feel like it's very current and nothing has been done like this before. There's all different categories... We're basically looking for the next big band to join us on tour next year."



When asked which member of the four-piece is the toughest, she candidly answered: "I think we all play that role, but I would probably say me and Pez (Perrie)... I think I'm just quite honest on it."



Having won the 2011 edition of The X Factor U.K., the group is well-placed to understand exactly what their contestants are going through, with the 29 year old sharing how seriously they take their duty of care to the younger participants who applied to be on the show.



"Some of them haven't sung in front of anyone before," she continued. "But I feel like being in front of us they are instantly relaxed because they know that we've been in their position and we know exactly how they feel and I feel like we can understand their feelings a bit more, because even when they're coming and they might be a bit nervous and it affects their vocals, we know that first hand, so we're not quick to be like, 'No, you're not good enough' and not put them through."



Jesy continued: "We kept having moments on set where we were like, 'As if this is happening? As if this is our show!' I'm just so excited for everyone to see it because it's so much fun and I think it's what's needed in a time like now."