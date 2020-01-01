NEWS Charlize Theron shares throwback clip of Mad Max: Fury Road head-shaving moment Newsdesk Share with :





Charlize Theron took fans behind the scenes with a clip of herself shaving her head for her role in Mad Max: Fury Road, ahead of a drive-in screening event in Los Angeles on Friday.



The actress plays war captain Imperator Furiosa in the movie and, ahead of the gathering at The Grove, she took to Twitter to share footage of the moment she chopped her blonde tresses in favour of a cropped do.



"In honoUr of our @CTAOP drive-in screening of #MadMaxFuryRoad tonight, throwing it back to the point of no return with creating Furiosa," Charlize wrote. "A huge thank you to @TheGroveLA and @ChadHudsonEvent for making tonight happen! So excited to see this movie on the big screen again."



The star was joined by co-star Nicholas Hoult and host Aisha Tyler for the Q&A portion of the event, which benefited the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.



The foundation invests in organisations that prioritise and advance the health, education, and community support of young people living in Africa.