Madonna honours late Evita director Alan Parker

Madonna was among those paying tribute to Sir Alan Parker, who directed her Evita, following news of his death on Friday.



The two-time Oscar nominee passed away on Friday morning following a long illness, officials at the British Film Institute (BFI) confirmed, with Madonna, who played the First Lady of Argentina Eva Peron in the 1996 big screen adaptation of the stage classic, taking to Instagram to remember him.



Alongside a gallery of photos from the period when they made the film, which won Madonna a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress, she wrote: "I was so sad to hear about the passing of Alan Parker. One of the greatest directors i ever worked with on the film Evita."



"He taught me so much, believed in me, pushed me to my limits and made an incredible film! Thank you," she added, alongside a bunch of emojis.



Evita was the film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice Broadway sensation, which won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1980.



It co-starred Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Pryce, and went on to be honoured with several accolades, including Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical and Best Original Song - Motion Picture, along with an Academy Award for Best Music, Original Song for the song You Must Love Me, which was created for the movie.



Parker rose to prominence in the 1970s and made a splash with his first feature film, 1976 gangster musical Bugsy Malone, and went on to earn his first Oscar nomination for Best Director for 1978 prison drama Midnight Express.

He later developed a penchant for musical movies, with hits such as Fame and The Commitments.