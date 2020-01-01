NEWS Nicole Kidman now feels 'more secure' in her identity Newsdesk Share with :





According to Nicole Kidman, she now feels "more secure" in her own identity.



The 53-year-old actress - who is one of the highest-paid stars in Hollywood - has admitted she's only recently discovered her own "emotional strength".



Nicole - who is married to music star Keith Urban - shared: "It is true I've become more secure in my own identity.



"It's probably only in the last six or seven years that I've gone, 'Oh, OK, this is who I am, what I am and what I stand for'. I've discovered my own emotional strength, which, when I was a kid, I actually didn't think was there.



"I always thought I'd be easily broken. And there have been times in my life when I've gone, 'I actually don't think I'm going to get through this.'"



However, Nicole now believes that she's much stronger and more "resilient" than she initially thought.



She told Candis magazine: "I have been down on my knees and have prayed for strength ... And it's been amazing to me what strength you can suddenly find from places you didn't even think you had. It turns out that I am resilient after all."



Meanwhile, Keith previously revealed that Nicole has been a "huge influence" on his creativity.



The award-winning music said: "I have zero interest in acting. Nic has zero interest in being a musician. It makes for a harmonious flow in our house.



"But there's no question that Nic has been a huge influence on my creativity, simply for the way she approaches things in such a bold way.



"Curiosity makes her go toward something regardless of whether she thinks she can do it or not."