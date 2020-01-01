Nikki Bella is a mum

Wrestler and reality TV star Nikki Bella has become a first-time mother.

The 36-year-old and her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, welcomed their baby boy on Friday - just a day before Nikki's twin sister, Brie, gave birth to a son with her husband, Daniel Bryan.

The Total Bellas stars, who were originally due less than two weeks apart, announced their babies' arrivals on Instagram on Sunday.

Brie, who was already mother to a three-year-old daughter named Birdie, revealed her happy news first, as she posted a photo of the newborn's hand laid on top of Brie and Daniel's palms, and two hours later, Nikki went public with her own baby announcement, sharing a very similar pose with Artem and their son.

"7/31/2020 Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," Nikki captioned the sweet snap.

Proud dad Artem also took to social media to share his joy, writing, "7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev... proud of my love @thenikkibella".

The retired WWE beauties have yet to reveal names for their baby boys.

Nikki became engaged to her Dancing with the Stars professional partner Artem in November. She was previously engaged to wrestler-turned-movie star John Cena, but they called it quits for good in 2018.