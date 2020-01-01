NEWS Naya Rivera fans hold lake vigil Newsdesk Share with :





Fans of Naya Rivera gathered for a vigil at California's Lake Piru over the weekend to remember the actress at the site of her tragic drowning.



The former Glee star disappeared on 8 July after taking her four-year-old son Josey on a boat ride.



Her body was recovered following an extensive police search on 13 July, and it was recently revealed that she had been laid to rest in a private service at the famous Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on 24 July.



On Saturday, dozens of Rivera's devotees decided to honour her memory by travelling to Lake Piru to share dedications, light candles and leave mementos.



Organisers of the event plan to send some of the tributes to Rivera's family, while others will be left by the lake, reports CBS News.