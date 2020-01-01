NEWS Courteney Cox returning for Scream reboot Newsdesk Share with :





It's been confirmed Courteney Cox is reprising her role for the new Scream reboot.



The Friends star will once again play intrepid reporter Gale Weathers in the upcoming fifth movie in the slasher franchise, tentatively titled Scream 5, and directed by filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Cox, who starred in all four previous films, joins her ex-husband David Arquette in the reboot, with her former spouse revisiting the role of goofy Sheriff Dwight 'Dewey' Riley, and Neve Campbell, who is in talks to return as Sidney Prescott.



"We can’t imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney," Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett said in a statement. "We’re absolute mega fans of her work and we’re so excited to join her in the next chapter of the Scream saga!”



According to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, bosses at Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures are relaunching the entire Scream franchise, which earned $600 million (£460 million) with four movies that were all directed by late filmmaker Wes Craven.



Other original castmembers have yet to be officially announced as part of the reboot, however Matthew Lillard, whose character was slain in the original 1996 movie, has expressed interest in resurrecting his persona to join the new project.



"I would love to come back," he told Entertainment Tonight in May, noting "conversations are being had."