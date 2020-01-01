NEWS Sam Neill excited to finally begin filming Jurassic World: Dominion Newsdesk Share with :





Sam Neill is excited to finally begin filming Jurassic World: Dominion.



Production on the movie in the U.K. was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March, but the Colin Trevorrow-directed blockbuster resumed shooting last month, with stars including Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard sharing snaps from the set at Pinewood Studios outside of London.



New Zealand-based actor Neill has been in quarantine for 14 days, as previously requested by the British government to keep Covid-19 outbreaks under control, and now he's raring to go as he reprises his role as palaeontologist Dr. Alan Grant in the sixth instalment in the dinosaur franchise.



"Hold onto your hats- gettin' my old one back on this week , and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet .Excited and terrified- these things will kill ya. With @LauraDern @BryceDHoward @prattprattpratt #JeffGoldblum @colintrevorrow I'm obviously a little more ...grizzled now.." he wrote on Twitter on Sunday.



"Tomorrow I’m back in The Grant Hat and into the Whole Jurassic World. Terror knows no bounds," Neill also shared on Instagram, alongside a snap of him on the set of the 1993 movie wearing his character's fedora.



His fellow original Jurassic Park co-stars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are also reprising their roles for the upcoming blockbuster, and Oscar winner Dern took to Instagram to share her joy at playing Dr. Ellie Sattler once again.



"In quarantine getting ready to get back to work. #jurassicworlddominion," she recently posted on Instagram, alongside a picture of her very own Ellie Sattler action figure.