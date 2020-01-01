James Van Der Beek pays emotional tribute to wife Kimberly on ten-year anniversary

James Van Der Beek has written an emotional tribute to his wife Kimberly on Instagram in honour of their 10-year wedding anniversary.

The Dawson's Creek star, who was previously married to actress Heather McComb, wed Kimberly in 2010 in Israel, after meeting her during a trip to the country in 2009.

"Ten years ago today this woman made me the happiest I'd ever been," he wrote in a post including numerous photos of him and Kimberly throughout their relationship. "A year prior to (my marriage to Kimberly), I'd been famous, been wealthy, been married, been divorced, been less-than-wealthy, been single... and I was in Israel, on a trip with an organized group, when it hit me: I was done being single. I wanted a real relationship. A soul mate. Someone with whom I could build a family.

"I was mid-revelation, rattling all this off to a friend of mine when a voice interrupted us, wanting to ask him a question. I was annoyed. Who the hell was stepping all over my moment? I turned around... it was @vanderkimberly."

He continued: "Three days later, I asked her what she was looking for in a relationship. Her answer: 'I'm not looking for a relationship.' Six months later we were living together. Two weeks after that we were pregnant, and almost exactly one year to the date after she'd first interrupted me (on the spot where we're standing in the last pic)... we were married."

The 43-year-old added that once the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic are lifted, he plans to give his wife a long overdue "huge party/vow renewal in the woods".

The post comes amid a tough few months for the couple, as Kimberly suffered her fifth miscarriage back in June and James lost his mother in July.

The couple share five children - daughters Olivia, nine, Annabel, six, Emilia, four, Gwendolyn, two, and son Joshua, eight.