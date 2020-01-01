Kim Kardashian's best friend robbed at gunpoint - report

Kim Kardashian's best friend Jonathan Cheban has reportedly been robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey.

The publicist-turned-food critic, who is a regular on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, had stopped at a friend's place in Englewood Cliffs with his mother on Sunday night, when the trio stood to chat in the driveway.

According to TMZ, Cheban claims they were approached by a young man asking for the time before he pulled a gun on them and aimed it at his mum's head.

Cheban told the perpetrator to take whatever he wanted, and he made off with the media personality's luxury Richard Mille watch, worth an estimated $250,000 (£192,000).

The suspect and an associate, who stood watch during the incident, soon made their escape on foot after the commotion attracted the attention of neighbours.

The robbery was reported to police, who have since launched an investigation into the case.

Cheban, who legally changed his name to Foodgod last year has yet to comment on the security scare, but earlier in the day, he had documented a shopping trip he had taken with his mum to check out designer gear at a New Jersey mall, followed by lunch at a fancy restaurant, posting the footage on his Instagram Stories timeline.

The news emerges four years after Kim was bound and gagged during an armed robbery in Paris, France.