Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'bound' by mysticism and interest in aliens

Katy Perry has revealed she and Orlando Bloom bond through their shared interest in mysticism and alien conspiracies.

The couple got engaged in February last year after an on-off relationship that began in 2016 - and are now expecting their first child together.

Speaking to Britain's Sunday Times newspaper, Katy said that what attracted her to the Pirates of the Caribbean star was his sensitivity and interest in spirituality.

"I met him in 2016, we were both on a different journey," she explained, "He's very sensitive. Very emotionally evolved."

Disclosing that Orlando "gets up at 7 am and chants for an hour," Katy added, "one of the things that binds us is our desire to be more spiritually evolved. And our desire to investigate that realm."

Detailing their shared interests, Katy enthused: "One of our main love languages is the spiritual evolution. We love mysticism, conspiracies, aliens, all that stuff. We love an adventure of the mind. That's definitely something we are bound by."

After suffering from depression following the release of her flop 2017 album, Witness, Katy said she had renewed her take on life, but contrary to rumours at the time, it was not because Orlando had 'saved her'.

"You are never going to change someone as much as you want to change them," she reflected.

"I had no choice but to go on this emotional, spiritual, psychological journey or I probably wouldn't live to see 2018," Katy declared, "When I speak on this, it accumulates into a headline of being saved by Orlando Bloom, and I'm, like, 'Well, I didn't say that, but thank you for that archaic headline.' But love did save me. Unconditional love saved me."