Simon Cowell to miss Britain's Got Talent semi-finals due to pandemic - report

Simon Cowell will reportedly miss the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent (BGT) after the coronavirus pandemic led to the filming schedules being changed, causing a clash with America's Got Talent (AGT).

The music mogul acts as a judge on both programmes' panels and usually manages to plan filming days to allow him to shoot both.

However, after the Covid-19 pandemic led to filming being shut down on the talent shows, dates for the BGT semis were changed, while the AGT dates stayed the same - and now both shows need Simon at the same time.

Instead, he will have his say on the acts competing for the BGT grand prize virtually. It's unknown at this stage whether or not he will enlist one of his famous friends to stand in for him in person on the day.

"Simon is gutted to not be physically there for the semi-finals, but he'll be there virtually, casting an eye over the talent and imparting his views in every show," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper.

"Normally, schedules mean Simon can do both but AGT's dates haven't moved while BGT's have due to coronavirus."

The pandemic hit just before auditions were due to start for Britain's Got Talent. While the series usually airs auditions over the space of several weeks, they will now be packed into a one-off catch-up show, before the semi-finals of the programme take place on Saturday nights later this year.