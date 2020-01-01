Regina King's One Night in Miami picked for Venice Film Festival

Venice Film Festival will screen One Night in Miami, Regina King’s directorial debut, during its upcoming 77th edition.

Most recently known for her starring role in HBO's The Watchmen, One Night is King's first time directing a film, however, she has helmed multiple TV projects, including episodes of Scandal and This Is Us.

Set in 1964, One Night in Miami tells a fictional story about boxer Cassius Clay (later known as Muhammad Ali), Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke, who gather to celebrate Clay's title win over Sonny Liston. It stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, and Leslie Odom Jr.

In a statement reported by Deadline, King said: "We are pinching ourselves to have been selected to be a part of the Venice Film Festival - such a prestigious festival.”

Referring to the recent Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd, Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera voiced his thoughts on the film's inclusion: "Regina King’s film could not be more in step with the events of recent months and the importance of fighting against every form of racism that continues to prevail in our society," he said, adding, "We are delighted that Venice can help to bring to public attention a film that is important for its content and confirms the talent of a great actress in her debut as a director."