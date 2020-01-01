NEWS Kevin McHale's coronavirus scare caused by food poisoning Newsdesk Share with :





Glee star Kevin McHale suffered a recent coronavirus scare after accidentally giving his boyfriend food poisoning and mistaking his symptoms for Covid-19.



The 32-year-old shared the close call on Twitter, revealing he underwent two tests for the virus after his partner, Broadway actor Austin P. McKenzie, fell seriously ill.



"have you undercooked chicken sausage (unintentionally) and then served it to your bf (boyfriend) and then he got superrrrr sick and you thought it was covid and you got tested twice but nah you just fed him salmonella (sic)?" McHale asked his followers.



The incident was so bad, McHale admitted he wouldn't blame McKenzie if he decided to call time on their three-year relationship.



"He should break up with me," he added. "I would."



However, he was able to joke about the incident after one follower suggested McKenzie "take away" his partner's phone, prompting McHale to reply, "He's asleep because I poisoned him!"



But McKenzie got the last laugh shortly afterwards by setting up a new Twitter account just to poke fun at McHale, quietly posting in his profile bio: "I left Twitter years ago. I'm back on now to monitor my thirsty (desperate) boyfriend, Kevin Mchale, who 'accidentally' gave me salmonella 5 days ago."



He then responded to McHale's original tweet by sharing a screenshot of a Google search page, showing results for "how to get revenge on your husband".



"Just doin' some light research," he captioned the image.



"Omg (oh my God)," McHale replied, adding, "Guess he woke up from his nap".