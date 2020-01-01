Patty Jenkins confirms Wonder Woman 3 will 'probably' be her last

Patty Jenkins has confirmed that the third Wonder Woman film will "probably" be her last.

The filmmaker is currently waiting for the highly-anticipated sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot, to hit cinemas after the blockbuster's original summer release was postponed until October due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the delay, Jenkins has started making plans for another movie about the titular Amazonian warrior, and the project will likely be her last in the franchise.

"The next one is probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there. We have to think carefully," she said during an interview with German publication Geek.

"WW84 gave me a chance to do a lot of things that I couldn't accommodate in the first movie," Jenkins explained. "I was so happy to tell the Wonder Woman origin story. It was almost her birth, but we really haven't seen what she is capable of.

"It is exciting for me to show her at the peak of her strength. But it is also very important that she fights an internal struggle: she is a Goddess and tries to help humanity. She is not only someone who fights evil, she tries to show bad people how to improve. It's an interesting dilemma."

However, she warned fans there may be a wait between releases, because she doesn't want to jump straight back into the DC Comics world.

"It's just a matter of, will we change our minds (about the storyline), and when (to make it). I think what we don't want to do is do it back-to-back... I think it's important to give it a little rest in between. And I like doing other things in between. And Gal has other things to do," she added.