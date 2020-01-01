Seth Rogen: 'Pineapple Express sequel was killed over big budget'

Seth Rogen is disappointed a sequel to Pineapple Express was dropped over budget concerns.

The 2008 comedy, which was directed by David Gordon Green and starred Rogen and James Franco, raked in more than $100 million (£77 million) at the worldwide box office, but a follow-up never hit the big screen.

Now, the 38-year-old funnyman has revealed the real reason why a sequel never emerged, and it was all down to money.

“We tried to make one,” Rogen said during an interview on The Howard Stern Show. “Thanks to the Sony hack, you can actually find the email when Sony decided to kill the movie and not make it. It was something we were very open to several years ago, but Sony was not that interested in it.”

He went on to explain that then Sony boss Amy Pascal killed any plans for a sequel after producer Judd Apatow asked for too much money.

“I think we probably wanted too much money,” Rogen laughed. “Studios... they don’t like giving away money.”

According to The Daily Beast, the Sony hack leaked details of emails between Apatow and Pascal, in which the producer wanted $50 million (£38 million) for a budget, but Sony executives refused to budge on their $45 million (£35 million) price tag.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rogen confirmed speculation that he was hired to try and make the script for 2020 film Dolittle funnier.

“They were having problems with the movie and were calling in people to help kind of get to the bottom of it," he confessed. “On the grand scale of being a writer, it’s a cushy position to be in. Stakes are low for you in that role, which is nice, but also you want to help.

"I like movies and I like the actors in that movie. I genuinely want to make things better if I can.”

Despite his comedic talent, the Robert Downey Jr. movie was mauled by critics, and has a score of 14 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.