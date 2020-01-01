Millie Bobby Brown mourns dog Dolly in heartbreaking post

Millie Bobby Brown has been left heartbroken following the death of her "truly special" dog Dolly.

The 16-year-old actress announced Dolly's passing in a heartbreaking post on her Instagram page on Monday night, alongside numerous pictures of the pooch.

"In 2011, we received this blessing to our family," she wrote. "9 years later, you turned into everyones (sic) best friend. your slobbery good mornings and always showing us your toys were the best ever. your cuddles always felt better than the ones before and your loyalty to our family was incomparable.

"My heart has broken today. you were the heart and soul of this family and if anyone met dolly, you know how special she truly was. As I held your paw while you were going to heaven... I thought about the memories we made together and the adventures we went on like, London. Orlando. Los Angeles. Canada. Atlanta. you name it, dolly had probably been there. i'll never forget you. never."

Concluding her post, Millie wrote: "I love you dolly brown. you will always be our #1."

In the comments, the screen star quickly received condolences from her famous friends, including actor Jacob Tremblay and her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp, who wrote: "Rest easy dolly."