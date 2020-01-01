Jason Isaacs details his 'decades-long love affair with drugs'

Jason Isaacs has opened up about his "decades-long love affair with drugs" in The Big Issue's Letter to My Younger Self series.

The 57-year-old actor, most well known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, spoke about his addiction battle for the first time in the interview with the publication, explaining that things got bad for him aged 16, when he'd already started experimenting with drugs as well as alcohol.

"I’ve always had an addictive personality and by the age of 16 I’d already passed through drink and was getting started on a decades-long love affair with drugs," he said.

"Every action was filtered through a burning need I had for being as far from a conscious, thinking, feeling person as possible. No message would get through for nearly 20 years."

Isaacs' first experience of getting drunk happened aged 12, when a barman sneaked him and his friends a full bottle of whiskey.

"We drank the entire thing in the toilet, then staggered out into the party, reeling around farcically. I vomited, fell on and pulled down a giant curtain, snogged a girl, god bless her... ran out into the street, vomited again, tripped, smashed my head open on the pavement and gushed blood all over my clothes," he recalled.

"The next morning, I woke up with a splitting headache, stinking of puke with a huge scab and the memory of having utterly shamed myself. All I could think was… I cannot f**king wait to do that again. Why? I’ve no idea. Genes? Nurture? Star sign? I just know I chased the sheer ecstatic joy I felt that night for another 20 years with increasingly dire consequences."

As for what his younger self might be surprised to learn about him today, Isaacs said it would be that he's "okay" and "manages to find simple happiness in simple things".

"Not always, not perfectly, but enough," the The OA star concluded.