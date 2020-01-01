NEWS Bradley Cooper circling Paul Thomas Anderson's coming-of-age drama Newsdesk Share with :





Bradley Cooper is in talks to star in Paul Thomas Anderson's upcoming drama.



The eight-time Oscar nominee is reportedly circling the untitled coming-of-age movie, which is set in the 1970s, according to editors at The Hollywood Reporter.



While plot details are being kept under wraps, the drama will focus on multiple storylines revolving around a high school student – who is also a successful child actor – in the San Fernando Valley, California.



It's unclear what role Cooper will play in the movie, which was recently acquired by MGM, and no other cast members have been announced.



San Fernando Valley has served as the location for several of Anderson's previous movies, including Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and Punch Drunk Love.



The filmmaker will also write and produce the coming-of-age project.



Production was originally due to begin earlier this year, but that was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Filming will now begin later this autumn in Los Angeles, but could be postponed again if the Covid-19 outbreak is still raging.



Anderson's drama was originally at Focus Features, but recently jumped ship to MGM, according to the outlet.

Cooper, who won critical acclaim for his directorial debut A Star is Born in 2018, is also set to resume filming Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, and will direct and star as composer Leonard Bernstein in an untitled biopic for Netflix.