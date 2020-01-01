Dwayne Johnson to resume shooting Red Notice in September

Dwayne Johnson will resume filming action movie Red Notice in September.

Production on the Netflix film, also starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, began in Atlanta, Georgia in January but was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson, who is also producing the movie via his Seven Bucks Productions firm, announced the cast and crew would be heading back to the set in mid-September in a recent Instagram video.

"Like so many of us here in the US and around the world - getting back can be a tough decision that work requires real consideration and strategic planning around best health practices and safety measures," he wrote in the accompanying caption.

"I'm happy to announce our RED NOTICE production will resume shooting next month in mid-September. Thank you to our tremendous partners at NETFLIX who've joined us shoulder to shoulder to provide the safest and most aggressive 'quarantined bubble' for our production crew as possible. I'm confident in our safety strategy and execution, but we'll also be fluid and amenable to best practice changes on the fly.

"Stay healthy and stay disciplined, my friends as you all get back to work. And to my RED NOTICE crew - the hardest workers in the room, mount up - because we're going back to work. See you on set."

In the video, Dwayne revealed that he had been talking with NBA bosses about how they got the basketball league back up and running in a bubble environment in Orlando, Florida last week.

"They've been great in terms of sharing with us what has been effective with their bubble," the Skyscraper star said. "And we are able to implement that in our bubble."

Red Notice, about an Interpol agent tracking the world's most wanted art thief, is scheduled for release in 2021.